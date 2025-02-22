Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – February 22nd

JPMorgan Chase & Co., MercadoLibre, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.14. 12,801,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI traded up $149.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,260.00. 1,256,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,867.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,956.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,220,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,849,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,472,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555,926. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. 18,202,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,404,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

