Top Penny Stocks To Follow Today – February 22nd

MicroCloud Hologram, TeraWulf, and NaaS Technology are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Shares of HOLO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 189,266,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,463,328. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOLO

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,399,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,357,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

NaaS Technology (NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

NaaS Technology stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 84,400,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. NaaS Technology has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAAS

Read More