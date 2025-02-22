Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the development, production, or integration of nanoscale materials, tools, devices, or applications. These stocks typically involve companies that are at the forefront of research and commercialization efforts in the field of nanotechnology, which involves the manipulation of materials at the molecular or atomic scale. Investors interested in nanotechnology stocks are often looking to capitalize on the potential for breakthrough advancements in various industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.71. 58,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $217.49.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 8,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,300. The stock has a market cap of $370.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. NVE has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $90.24.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 2,273,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 83,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of CLNNW remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,886. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Shares of CLNNW remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,886. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

