Top Hotel Stocks To Research – February 20th

Carnival Co. &, Booking, Trip.com Group, Wynn Resorts, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of ownership in corporations that operate or own hotels. These stocks represent part of the hospitality sector within the wider financial market, allowing investors to take part in the profitability of businesses in the hotel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,560,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807,662. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $115.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,995.48. 76,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,683. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,913.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,537.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,090. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,366. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

