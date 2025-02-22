Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – February 22nd

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Tuya, Alarm.com, and Backblaze are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $124.47. 2,975,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,506. NetApp has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $14.27 on Friday, reaching $170.61. The company had a trading volume of 743,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $190.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of TUYA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,615,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 0.48. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 740,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 750,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.92.

