Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $187.05 and a 1 year high of $271.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

