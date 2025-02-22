The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.02 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

