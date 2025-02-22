TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

