Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 80.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $337.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.17 and a 200-day moving average of $312.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.