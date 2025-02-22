Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

