Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 4,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $124.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.67. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

