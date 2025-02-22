Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 13th

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Stocks acquired 84,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,723.78 ($31,034.25). Also, insider Brett Chenoweth bought 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$99,999.76 ($63,694.11). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 300,691 shares of company stock worth $168,537. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

