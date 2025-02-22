S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,978.05. The trade was a 16.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

