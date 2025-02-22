Stuart Kupinsky Sells 2,377 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,236.08. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRCY opened at $42.51 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Mercury Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

