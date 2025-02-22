StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.