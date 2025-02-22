StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

CYCC stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

