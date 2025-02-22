Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,716,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 206,482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 878.5% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 914,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 821,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

