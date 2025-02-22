Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $53.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,768 shares of company stock worth $98,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.