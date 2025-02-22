Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $122.40 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Status has a market cap of $122.40 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00003801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00004371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,041,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,997,041,787.5948695 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03061853 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $7,368,098.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

