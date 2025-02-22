SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $16.67 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

