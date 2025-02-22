SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,912. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $639,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,752,063.76. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,802,876. Company insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

