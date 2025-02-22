Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWGGet Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.73. 7,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 95,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Sow Good Stock Up 9.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOWG. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sow Good by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sow Good by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sow Good in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sow Good by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sow Good in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

