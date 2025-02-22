Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.73. 7,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 95,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOWG. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sow Good by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sow Good by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sow Good in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sow Good by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sow Good in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

