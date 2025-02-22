Soluna Announces Expansion of Bit Digital Partnership with New 5.5MW Hosting Contract

Soluna Holdings, Inc., a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, including Bitcoin mining and AI, has announced a twelve-month 5.5 MW hosting contract with Bit Digital. This new arrangement further bolsters their growing partnership while marking the tech company’s charts with the largest hosting contract in the partnership’s history. The 5.5 MW contract will be hosted at Soluna’s Project Dorothy in Texas.

The partnership between Soluna and Bit Digital has been steadily expanding, commencing with a 4.4 MW deployment at Project Sophie back in November 2023, which later grew to 6.6 MW by October 2024. Their latest 5.5 MW contract now brings the partnership to a new height with over 12 MW under management. The growth is aimed at enhancing Bit Digital’s efficiency, scale, and mining performance.

The deal also marks their first batch of next-generation S21 units, along with recent upgrades to the electrical infrastructure of the facility.

John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings, has expressed his admiration for the shared growth, stating that they were “thrilled to support their expansion from Project Sophie to Project Dorothy”. Belizaire further highlighted Soluna’s unique selling proposition of delivering exceptional service, efficiency, and sustainability to its customers, coined as “Relentless Stewardship.”

The partnership also serves to align with Bit Digital’s energy efficiency objectives. Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital, pointed out that the ongoing relationship with Soluna is a strategic step in continually optimizing their mining operations using sustainable energy solutions.

The agreement, progress, and impact of this new partnership will be the subject of future monitoring, informed by the regulations stipulated in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

