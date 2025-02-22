SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 13,021,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 43,171,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,999,280 shares of company stock valued at $416,810,442. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $137,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,159.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 346,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 319,148 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

