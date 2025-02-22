Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.76. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $235.66.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $2,224,834.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares in the company, valued at $56,348,617.86. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,625,813. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,345 shares of company stock valued at $67,286,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 168.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 73.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 12,318.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after buying an additional 526,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

