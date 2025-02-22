SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $10.44. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 169,270 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 6.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $461.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $71,944.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,806,264 shares in the company, valued at $118,714,067.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.