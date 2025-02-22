SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 65.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

