Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 65024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$5.16 million, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.
About Silver Bull Resources
Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project.
