Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $302.91 and last traded at $299.53. Approximately 56,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 133,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective (up previously from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 9.56.

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,480. The trade was a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sezzle by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

