Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.91), with a volume of 374938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.83).

Serabi Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £152.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.24.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

