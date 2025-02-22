Sen. Ron Wyden Purchases Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) recently bought shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on January 22nd.

Senator Ron Wyden also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) on 2/6/2025.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $874.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $801.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $846.75. The stock has a market cap of $829.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Wyden

Ron Wyden (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oregon. He assumed office on January 30, 1996. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Wyden (Democratic Party, Independent Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oregon. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. He advanced from the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022. In 2018, the Town Hall Project, which described itself as “a citizen powered, grassroots effort that empowers constituents across the country to have face-to-face conversations with their elected representatives,” named Wyden town hall MVP for the second year in a row. According to OregonLive, Wyden held over 900 town hall meetings between 1996 and 2018. Wyden previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District from 1981 to 1996. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Wyden is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

