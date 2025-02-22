Semus Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 3.4% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $337.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.