Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Reduced by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after buying an additional 3,900,238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

