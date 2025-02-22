Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 345.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,009 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

