Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 23,969 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,431,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 123,324 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 478,001 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

