Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.