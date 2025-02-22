Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

