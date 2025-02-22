Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 826 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

