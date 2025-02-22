Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,345.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

