SAM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,120 shares of company stock worth $40,127,472. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

