Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.240-8.860 EPS.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
