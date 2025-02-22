Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.240-8.860 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.