Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.270–0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion.
Ryerson Stock Performance
NYSE:RYI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $34.92.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ryerson
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
