Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

IONS opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 111.15%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $44,167.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,429.27. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $194,937.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,867. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 967.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 128,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 114,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 650,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

