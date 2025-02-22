Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $200.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $155.39 on Friday. NICE has a 1 year low of $147.38 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $172.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $313,808,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NICE by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

