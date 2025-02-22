Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

