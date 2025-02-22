Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 277,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 182,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

