Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Up 27.8 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.62 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.