Roth Mkm Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $174.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

