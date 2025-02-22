Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 5,221,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,261,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $868,627.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,356,372.80. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,530 shares of company stock worth $2,944,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Creative Planning increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,547 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 934.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,176 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,076 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

