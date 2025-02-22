Robert J. Dzielak Sells 5,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Expedia Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

