Rio Tinto Group Declares Final Dividend of $3.54 (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.536 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

