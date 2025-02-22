Rio Tinto Group Declares Final Dividend of $3.54 (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.536 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.